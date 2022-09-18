The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Seth Rollins promo: Jamie Noble

– Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble

– Boujee & Baddass vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly

– Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable: Shane Helms

– Austin Theory/Kevin Owens promo: Jason Jordan

– Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville: Petey Williams

– Omos squash: Shawn Daivari

– Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio: Michael Hayes

SmackDown

– Logan Paul promo: Michael Hayes

– Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes

– Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment: Kenny Dykstra

– Damage CTRL promo, Bayley vs. Raquel: TJ Wilson

– Ronda Rousey interview: Jason Jordan

– North American Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss: Jason Jordan

– Fatal Four Way tag contender match: Abyss