The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:
Raw
– Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso: Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig
– Seth Rollins interview: Michael Hayes
– Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra
– Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH: Molly Holly
– Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens: Shawn Daivari
– Cedric Alexander vs. MVP: Adam Pearce & Ariya Daivari
– AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins: Michael Hayes & Petey Williams
– Riddle vs. Ciampa: Abyss
– Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable: Kenny Dykstra
– Rey Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms
– Lashley and Theory pose down: Adam Pearce
SmackDown
– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin: Adam Pearce & Joe Hennig
– New Day vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky: Shane Helms
– Drew McIntyre & Sheamus segment: Jamie Noble
– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams.
– Roman Reigns vs. Riddle: Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari
Backstage Notes
– Originally Alpha Academy was listed as accompanying Kevin Owens at ringside on Raw internally.
– There was no producer for the Vince McMahon segment. It wasn’t listed on internal rundowns or scripts.
– Internally, the title is officially referenced as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They’re still recognized individually.
– R-Truth had originally been pitched as being involved in the main event Raw pose down segment, and several materials were brought to Raw for him to use as comedic relief.