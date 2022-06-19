The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso: Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig

– Seth Rollins interview: Michael Hayes

– Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra

– Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH: Molly Holly

– Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens: Shawn Daivari

– Cedric Alexander vs. MVP: Adam Pearce & Ariya Daivari

– AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins: Michael Hayes & Petey Williams

– Riddle vs. Ciampa: Abyss

– Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable: Kenny Dykstra

– Rey Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms

– Lashley and Theory pose down: Adam Pearce

SmackDown

– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin: Adam Pearce & Joe Hennig

– New Day vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky: Shane Helms

– Drew McIntyre & Sheamus segment: Jamie Noble

– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams.

– Roman Reigns vs. Riddle: Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari

Backstage Notes

– Originally Alpha Academy was listed as accompanying Kevin Owens at ringside on Raw internally.

– There was no producer for the Vince McMahon segment. It wasn’t listed on internal rundowns or scripts.

– Internally, the title is officially referenced as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They’re still recognized individually.

– R-Truth had originally been pitched as being involved in the main event Raw pose down segment, and several materials were brought to Raw for him to use as comedic relief.