Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the match producers for this week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.

RAW:

-Adam Pearce produced Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

-Abyss produced Ali vs. Veer

-Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

-Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles/Finn Balor

-Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

-Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

-Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SMACKDOWN:

-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo segment

-Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

-Adam Pearce produced the Happy Talk segment

-Kenny Dykstra produced Gulak vs. Gunther

-Shane Helms produced the RK-Bro segment

-Petey Williams produced Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

-Ariya Daivari & Jamie Noble produced Butch vs. Xavier Woods

-Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced The Usos vs. RK-Bro

OTHER NOTES:

-Sami Zayn was listed for the opening SmackDown segment with Reigns, but didn’t appear.

-Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi were listed on the internal standars.