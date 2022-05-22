Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the match producers for this week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.
RAW:
-Adam Pearce produced Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
-Abyss produced Ali vs. Veer
-Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso
-Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles/Finn Balor
-Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville
-Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable
-Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
SMACKDOWN:
-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo segment
-Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
-Adam Pearce produced the Happy Talk segment
-Kenny Dykstra produced Gulak vs. Gunther
-Shane Helms produced the RK-Bro segment
-Petey Williams produced Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez
-Ariya Daivari & Jamie Noble produced Butch vs. Xavier Woods
-Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced The Usos vs. RK-Bro
OTHER NOTES:
-Sami Zayn was listed for the opening SmackDown segment with Reigns, but didn’t appear.
-Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi were listed on the internal standars.