The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night from Nashville, TN, according to Fightful Select:

– Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair: (produced by TJ Wilson)

– Logan Paul vs. Miz (produced by Shane Helms)

– Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (produced by Adam Pearce)

– Mysterios vs. Judgment Day (produced by Jamie Noble)

– Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin (produced by Abyss)

– Usos vs. Street Profits (produced by Shawn Daivari)

– Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (produced by Petey Williams)

– Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (produced by Michael Hayes)