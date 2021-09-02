AEW President Tony Khan announced that PAC vs. Andrade won’t be taking place at the All Out PPV.

The reason for this is due to travel issues. The women’s Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the main card instead of the pre-show.

It should be noted that Andrade is teasing that he will wrestle at the show against an unknown opponent.

“Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage.”