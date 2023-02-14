WWE has announced Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

This week’s RAW saw Bronson Reed defeat Mustafa Ali, in a match that was made following a backstage segment that aired on social media following last week’s RAW. WWE aired another post-show segment this week, with Ziggler confronting Ali after the loss to Reed.

Ziggler asked Ali how he was doing after the loss to Reed, but then cut him off and told him to stop making excuses and make something happen for himself. The back & forth continued until Ali suggested a match for next week, and Ziggler accepted the challenge.

The Ali vs. Ziggler feud has gone on for a few weeks now with Ali upset over how Ziggler keeps getting opportunities while he doesn’t.

This will be the second-ever singles bout between Ziggler and Ali. Ziggler picked up a win over Ali on the August 6, 2019 edition of WWE SmackDown.

No other matches or segments have been announced for the post-Elimination Chamber RAW as of this writing.

Below is the Ziggler – Ali post-RAW video from this week’s Elimination Chamber go-home show:

