A new match and segment have been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

This week, TNA Wrestling confirmed a Knockouts Tag-Team bout with Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) squaring off against The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay), as well as the date between PCO and Steph De Lander for the June 20 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program.

The show will be the post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode, and airs on Thursday at 8/7c.

For complete spoilers for the 6/20 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, which was taped at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois this past weekend, click here.