The lineup for the post-Bash In Berlin 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode on Friday, August 30, a match and segment was made official for next Friday night’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program.

Announced for the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX next week is the return of the repackaged Giovanni Vinci.

Additionally, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) is scheduled.

