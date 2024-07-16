– TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Nic Nemeth has been announced for the post-Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT on Sunday, July 21 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Ali is scheduled to defend the title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the 7/20 pay-per-view.

– Speaking of Bailey, the Speedball Mountain member is with PCO doing local media appearances in the Montreal area today to promote the Slammiversary show coming up this weekend.

– For the TNA Slammiversary 2024 show in Montreal this weekend, TNA Wrestling will be holding a press conference on Thursday, July 18 at the Verdun Auditorium with Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey, AJ Francis and PCO. It will be hosted by Josh Mathews and Kevin Raphael from TVA Sports. It will be open to the public and the first 50 fans to show up will receive a “special Slammiversary collectible.” The press event will be streaming live on TNA’s digital platforms.

– TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is in Japan this week doing some bookings for Sendai Girls.