New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Monday’s Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya and Sonya Deville win a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, plus Shotzi and Xia Li. Natalya and Deville then faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same show, but came up short in the semi-finals.

WWE then confirmed Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Monday’s RAW.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May. WWE launched the tournament to crown new champions on the August 8 RAW with SKY and Kai defeating Brooke and Snuka. Alexa Bliss and Asuka then defeated Nikki and Doudrop, but lost to SKY and Kai in the semi-finals on this week’s RAW. Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Li and Shotzi in the SmackDown first round match. WWE NXT’s Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were set to face Deville and Natalya, but they were pulled from the tournament due to injuries. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne replaced Stark and Lyons, and defeated Natalya and Deville. However, Dolin was injured during the match, so WWE held the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on tonight’s SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns to RAW in his hometown

* Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are clips from tonight’s tournament matches on SmackDown:

