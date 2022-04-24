New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tomorrow’s KOPW 2022 showdown between Shingo Takagi and Taichi will be contested in a 30-count match, where the winner will have pinned their opponent for a combined 30 pin throughout the affair. Full details can be found below.

After the closest vote in KOPW history, the stipulations have been determined for April 25 and the first KOPW 2022 defence for Taichi opposite Shingo Takagi. V0tes cast 40,963 Taichi: 30 Count Match 21,194 votes 51.7% Shingo Takagi: Takagi style 3 falls match 19,769 votes 48.3% Taichi and Shingo will now officially face off in a 30 count rules match. A cumulative count will apply to both wrestlers in the match, and whoever can pin the other for a combined total of 30 will walk away with the trophy. What will happen in Hiroshima? Find out live on NJPW World!