Four highly-regarded in-ring competitors will be closing tonight’s AEW on TNT show.

Ahead of the Friday, September 20 episode of AEW Rampage, a taped show from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, we have learned which match will be going on last.

Scheduled to close out the 9/20 edition of AEW Rampage, which kicks off tonight at 10/9c on TNT, is the advertised four-way showdown pitting Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero.

As noted, tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program will also feature Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith, Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron, plus Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos will be in action.

