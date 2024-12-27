Some segments and a big match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the final episode of WWE SmackDown of 2024, Nick Aldis appeared on X with a video including some announcements for the show.

The WWE SmackDown General Manager announced Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in a six-woman tag-team bout.

Additionally, the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration of Chelsea Green has been announced, as well as Aldis addressing Kevin Owens’ attack of Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.