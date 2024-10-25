A new match has been announced for the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 special event this coming weekend.

During the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a new Knockouts tag-team match was announced for the Countdown To TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pre-show.

Scheduled to kick off at 6:45pm EST. on Saturday, October 26 from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. is Countdown To TNA Bound For Glory 2024, featuring the new addition of Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece

Make sure to check back here this weekend for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results coverage.