Bad Bunny will return to WWE TV for the Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Next Friday’s go-home SmackDown will also air from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just one night before Backlash. WWE has announced that Bunny will be on the show for the final build to his Backlash Street Fight with Damian Priest.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross will lock up for the first time on next week’s SmackDown.

Nakamura was drafted to RAW last night, but Kross attacked him from behind and left him laying. WWE then announced Kross vs. Nakamura for next Friday.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. will face The Viking Raiders on next week’s SmackDown.

The O.C. (Gallows, Anderson, Mia Yim, AJ Styles) were drafted to SmackDown last night, but were confronted by Erik and Ivar. As seen below, the segment ended with The O.C. forcing The Vikings to retreat after Yim, Gallows and Anderson brawled with Erik, Ivar and Valhalla.

