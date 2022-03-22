WWE has announced a loaded line-up for the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of RAW.

WrestleMania 38 headliners will face off on next week’s show as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on the show. Lesnar and Reigns will also be on this Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE has announced The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio for next week’s RAW, plus The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy. These matches come as The Miz and Logan Paul prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania, while The Profits and Alpha Academy will challenge RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a WrestleMania Triple Threat.

An eight-woman tag team match has also been announced for the final RAW before WrestleMania. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will team up to face Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. These Superstars will then participate in the Fatal 4 Way for the titles at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38, which will take place next Monday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Below is the current line-up:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar face off

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.