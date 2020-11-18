MLW will present “The Restart” tonight at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.
The Restart will be MLW’s return to programming since COVID-19 shut operations down earlier this year. You can see the cold open for tonight’s show below.
The following has been announced for tonight’s big episode:
* The 2020 Opera Cup brackets will be revealed
* Jared St. Laurent joins Rich Bocchini on the MLW announce team as a fight analyst
* Kevin Von Erich shares a secret about the origins of World Class Championship Wrestling with his sons, MLW World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich
* MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will be in action
* MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defends against Brian Pillman Jr.
* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defends against Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Stay tuned for more on Major League Wrestling’s return to action.
