MLW will present “The Restart” tonight at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

The Restart will be MLW’s return to programming since COVID-19 shut operations down earlier this year. You can see the cold open for tonight’s show below.

The following has been announced for tonight’s big episode:

* The 2020 Opera Cup brackets will be revealed

* Jared St. Laurent joins Rich Bocchini on the MLW announce team as a fight analyst

* Kevin Von Erich shares a secret about the origins of World Class Championship Wrestling with his sons, MLW World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich

* MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will be in action

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defends against Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Stay tuned for more on Major League Wrestling’s return to action.

