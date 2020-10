AEW announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes versus Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match for the TNT championship

-Kenny Omega versus Rey Fenix in the tournament semifinals

-Wardlow versus Adam “Hangman” Page in the tournament semifinals

-Abadon versus Tay Conti

-Town Hall meeting to decide if MJF will join Inner Circle