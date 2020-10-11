WWE has announced several segments and matchups for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which will continue on with the draft that began on Friday’s SmackDown.

First up…there will be a dual-brand women’s Battle Royal to determine a new title challenger for Asuka.

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black will clash once again, this time in a no disqualfication matchup.

We’ll hear from the leader of RETRIBUTION, Ali, as he addresses the WWE Universe for the first time after revealing himself as the group’s mastermind.

And finally…Seth Rollins will bid a farewell to Raw as he was drafted to the blue-brand on Friday. Check out the announcement below.