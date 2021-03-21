AEW has announced several matchups for this Monday’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which is called by Tony Schiavone and new signee Paul Wight. Check them out below.
-The Dark Order’s 5 versus Ethan Page
-Leyla Hirsch versus Ryo Mizunami
-Orange Cassidy versus Ryan Nemeth
-Rising Star Spotlight: Red Velvet
