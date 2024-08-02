Matches have been announced for the August 8 episode of TNA iMPACT.
On this week’s episode on August 1 from Montreal, Q.C., matches and segments for next week’s show on August 8 from Tampa, FL. were announced.
Scheduled for the 8/8 edition of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program is the following:
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge
* In-ring return of Joe Hendry
* Ultimate X Qualifying Matches
