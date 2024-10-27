The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT began taking shape on Saturday evening.

During the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view on October 26, matches were announced for the special Halloween episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on October 31.

Scheduled for the post-Bound For Glory installment of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV prime time Thursday night program are the following matches:

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* El Hijo Del Vikingo Will Be In Action

* First Class vs. The Rascalz

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.