Impact Wrestling has announced a World Title match for the upcoming Final Resolution event.

It was announced that champion Rich Swann will defend against Chris Bey. The announcement came after Bey dropped Swann on this week’s Impact, and stood over him with the World Title. That altercation came after Bey lost his singles match to Willie Mack.

Ethan Page vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson has also been announced for Final Resolution. If Page wins, The North will get another title shot from The Good Brothers.

Final Resolution will air on Saturday, December 12 from Nashville, exclusively on the Impact+ platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page

If Page wins, The North gets a future title shot from The Good Brothers.

