The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 will continue next Thursday night.

Announced for the July 4, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV are another pair of Road To Slammiversary Qualifying matches.

Next week, either Frankie Kazarian or Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry or Jake Something will join the Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth and Steve Maclin in the six-way TNA World title match at Slammiversary with Moose.

In addition to Kazarian vs. Santana and Something vs. Alexander, next week’s show on 7/4 will also feature Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat and Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Matt & Rebecca Hardy in mixed tag-team action.