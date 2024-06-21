The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

As the road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 continues next Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, more “Road To Slammiversary Qualifying Matches” have been announced for the show.

Moose will be defending his TNA title at Slammiversary against five challengers who win qualifying matches over the next few weeks on iMPACT.

After Josh Alexander qualified this week with a win over Eric Young, two more qualifying bouts will take place next week as Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann and Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan are scheduled.

Also on tap for the June 27 episode of the show is Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something, and Mustafa Ali will hold a State of the Union.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.