All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

* Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace

* Heather Reckless vs. Hikaru Shida

* Jora Johl (with Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro

* Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens

* Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck

* Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia