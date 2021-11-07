All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced the matches on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
- Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami & Ruby Soho
- The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
- Tootie Lynn vs. Riho
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams
- Matt Hardy vs. Dean Alexander
- The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor
