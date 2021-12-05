All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced the matches on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

– Riho vs. Angelica Risk

– Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake

– Brian Pillman Jr vs. Serpentico

– QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz

– Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny

– Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate

– The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean