All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced the matches on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
– Riho vs. Angelica Risk
– Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake
– Brian Pillman Jr vs. Serpentico
– QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz
– Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny
– Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate
– The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean
