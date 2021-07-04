All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Angelico vs. Orange Cassidy
Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross
Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Dante Martin
