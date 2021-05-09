All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark.
They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan vs. Varsity Blonds
Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts)
Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy
Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
The Factory (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon
Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins
Gonna make an example out of @w_nightingale_ Tuesday on #AewDark pic.twitter.com/ryArodEZmX
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) May 8, 2021
Tuesday we play again at @allelitewrestling !! This time we play with @boy_myth_legend! One at a time I'm gonna turn #AEWDark into the House of Casaus! This is gonna be fun!!
Shall we dive again? What are you wanting to see on Tuesday night? pic.twitter.com/kQwanT1DPu
— Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) May 8, 2021