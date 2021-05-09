All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark.

They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan vs. Varsity Blonds

Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy

Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

The Factory (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon

Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins