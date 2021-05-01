All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)
Monday night #AEWDarkElevation
Tune in to see why our @AEW women's division is on 🔥🔥🔥.
DON'T MISS!! @YouTube pic.twitter.com/X0N15xxxe3
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 1, 2021
I can’t wait to beat the shit out of you. If you’re a fan of @DillonMcQueen … I recommend not watching! #AEWDarkElevation https://t.co/mvaggDKQWn
— QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) May 1, 2021