All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)