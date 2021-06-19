All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Cezar Bononi vs. Jungle Boy
Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose
Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. FTR
Matt Hardy vs. Jora Johl
#AEWDarkElevation this Monday 6/21 at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @CezarBononi_ v. @boy_myth_legend
– @DelmiExo v. @NylaRoseBeast w/ @VickieGuerrero
– FTR v. @JorelNelson & @RoyceIsaacs
– @MATTHARDYBRAND v. @jorajohl pic.twitter.com/KFnqfossEH
