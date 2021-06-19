All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Cezar Bononi vs. Jungle Boy

Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose

Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. FTR

Matt Hardy vs. Jora Johl