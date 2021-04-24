All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Rey Fenix vs. Chuck Taylor

Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

Joey Janela vs. Matt Sydal