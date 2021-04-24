All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Rey Fenix vs. Chuck Taylor
Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski
Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5
Joey Janela vs. Matt Sydal
#AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c w/ Four Main Events! https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–#BestFriends #ChuckTaylor v. #DeathTriangle's #ReyFenix
–#BigSwole+#RedVelvet v. #NylaRose+#MadiWrenkowski
–@ScorpioSky+@OfficialEGO v. #DarkOrder's Reynolds+5
–#JoeyJanela v. #MattSydal pic.twitter.com/lRBBTXgEeZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2021