Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced it’s full lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.

-Ivelisse versus Diamante

-MJF w/Wardlow will be in action

-Hangman Page versus The Dark Order’s Five

-Butcher and The Blade versus The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere

-Jurassic Express versus Chris Jericho/Jake Hager

-Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Championship