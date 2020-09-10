AEW has announced next week’s lineup for Dynamite on TNT, with Thunder Rosa returning to AEW to defend her NWA women’s championship. Check it out below.

-Best Friends versus Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl

-FTR versus Jurassic Express in a non-title matchup

-Thunder Rosa versus Ivelisse for the NWA women’s champion

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Private Party

-MJF in action

-Hangman Page versus Frankie Kazarian