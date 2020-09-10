AEW has announced next week’s lineup for Dynamite on TNT, with Thunder Rosa returning to AEW to defend her NWA women’s championship. Check it out below.
-Best Friends versus Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl
-FTR versus Jurassic Express in a non-title matchup
-Thunder Rosa versus Ivelisse for the NWA women’s champion
-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Private Party
-MJF in action
-Hangman Page versus Frankie Kazarian
