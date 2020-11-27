WWE NXT UK has announced two matchups for next week’s show following today’s Thanksgiving Day edition, which saw A-Kid become the brand’s first Heritage Cup winner.

The Hunt (Boar & Primate) will do battle with the former NXT UK tag team champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. This bout stems from the Hunt attacking Webster and Andrews and joining Eddie Dennis, with the babyfaces returning the favor on today’s program.

In singles-action Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe will face off against Gallus’ Joe Coffey. Due to the growing tensions between both factions authority figure Sid Scala has banned the other members of Imerpium and Gallus from ringside.

NXT UK can be watched on the WWE Network.