We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including the semifinals of the WWE Women’s United States Title tournament.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown below:

WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal:

Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal:

Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez has been announced for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks will take on The Final Testament & The Miz, while Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match will be taking place.

