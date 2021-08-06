As noted, next week’s Impact Wrestling will feature a Battle Royal to determine Kenny Omega’s challenger for the Impact World Title at the Emergence event on August 20.

The following matches have also been announced for next Thursday on AXS:

* #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Daivari in a non-title match

* FinJuice vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

