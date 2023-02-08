MLW presented the premiere episode of Underground on Tuesday night on Reelz at 10pm ET.

The promotion has announced the following card for next week’s episode:

*Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner.

*Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman.

*Cesar Duran has a big announcement.

*Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear.

Following the new episode, MLW will also air a classic Fusion featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran, Microman & El Dragon & Aerostar vs. Arez & Mini Abismo Negro & TJP.