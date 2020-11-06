A special pre-Full Gear edition of AEW Dark has been announced for Friday night on the official AEW YouTube channel. It will premiere at 7pm ET.

AEW has announced 7 matches for the Friday night Dark episode, including a battle of ring veterans with Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels.

Below is the full line-up for tomorrow night:

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sean Maluta and RYZIN

* Big Swole vs. Tesha Price

* Ricky Starks vs. Trevor Read

* Chuck Taylor vs. Lee Johnson

* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Sydal

We have a special #AEWDark episode ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel here ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/1Q8zBCSwgJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.