Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW DARK, Former NXT Star Debuting

AEW has announced on Twitter the full-lineup for this week’s episode of their Youtube series DARK. It will feature former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, who is now wrestling under the name Sabby. Full list below.
-Kilynn King versus Diamante
-Best Friends versus Brady Pierce/Sabby
-Scorpio Sky Aaron Solow
-Hikaru Shida versus Rache Chanel
-Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus The Butcher and The Blade
-Kip Sabian versus Corey Hollis
-Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs
-Darby Allin versus Robert Anthony
We have EIGHT Dark matches ready for tomorrow night!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020
