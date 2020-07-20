 Matches Announced For This Week's AEW DARK, Former NXT Star Debuting

AEW has announced on Twitter the full-lineup for this week’s episode of their Youtube series DARK. It will feature former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, who is now wrestling under the name Sabby. Full list below.

-Kilynn King versus Diamante
-Best Friends versus Brady Pierce/Sabby
-Scorpio Sky Aaron Solow
-Hikaru Shida versus Rache Chanel
-Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus The Butcher and The Blade
-Kip Sabian versus Corey Hollis
-Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs
-Darby Allin versus Robert Anthony

