Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW DARK, Former NXT Star Debuting

AEW has announced on Twitter the full-lineup for this week’s episode of their Youtube series DARK. It will feature former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, who is now wrestling under the name Sabby. Full list below.

-Kilynn King versus Diamante

-Best Friends versus Brady Pierce/Sabby

-Scorpio Sky Aaron Solow

-Hikaru Shida versus Rache Chanel

-Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus The Butcher and The Blade

-Kip Sabian versus Corey Hollis

-Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs

-Darby Allin versus Robert Anthony