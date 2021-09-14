AEW has released the match lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark that will air at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
“Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. KiLynn King
Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise
2point0 (with Daniel Garcia) vs. Erik and Andrew Lockheart
Jora Johl and TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta (with Kris Statlander)
Shawn Spears vs. Khash
Jade Cargill (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Angelica Risk
Fuego Del Sol vs. Mysterious Movado
The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo