Impact Wrestling will return to the Rebel Entertainment Center Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the post-Rebellion TV tapings.

If you are attending tonight’s Impact tapings and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail me. The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

* Hometown star Jody Threat will be in action

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Deaner and Angels in a non-title match

