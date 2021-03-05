Tag team partners will collide during tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

It was just announced that tonight’s new 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will see Mansoor put his 40-0 record on the line against Curt Stallion.

This match comes after Mansoor and Stallion teamed up last Friday night to defeat Ever-Rise.

WWE has also announced a tag team match for tonight’s show with August Grey and Jake Atlas going up against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The veteran 205 Live Superstars have been feuding with the up & coming Atlas and Grey for several weeks now.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. Below is WWE’s official preview, plus a backstage segment with Stallion and Mansoor:

They were tag team partners last week, but it looks like tonight, @CurtStallion wants to test his luck against @KSAMANNY and his unbeaten streak tonight! #205Live pic.twitter.com/gy0fZH9c5n — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 5, 2021

Mansoor set to battle Stallion, Atlas and Grey primed to take on Nese and Daivari on 205 Live In what promises to be an action-packed edition of 205 Live, Mansoor will put his 40-0 record on the line against Curt Stallion, while Jake Atlas and August Grey will join forces for what should be a heated tag bout against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Mansoor and Stallion have been racking up some recent victories in the tandem ranks, first as partners in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match alongside Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas against “Bolly-Rise,” then in a traditional tag bout opposite Ever-Rise last week. But while Stallion was happy to help Mansoor reach the 40-0 mark last week, he’s seemingly even hungrier to become the one in 40-1, as evidenced by a tense interview with Josiah Williams this afternoon. Additionally, Atlas and Grey will slug it out with their recent tormentors, Nese and Daivari. Whether their alliance is merely born from necessity, Atlas and Grey will nevertheless have a golden opportunity to battle their rivals on an even playing field, a rare occurrence when dealing with The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero. Will the unlikely partners get some payback against The 205 Live OGs, or will Nese and Daivari back up their claims that they run the purple brand? Find out tonight on The Most Exciting Hour on Television, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.