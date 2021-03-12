Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

August Grey will do battle with Ariya Daivari in singles action. Mansoor and Curt Stallion will team up to face The Bollywood Boyz.

It was noted that Jake Atlas and Tony Nese will be barred from ringside for Daivari vs. Grey to prevent outside interference.

Mansoor is putting his 41-match winning streak in the tag team match, which comes after Mansoor defeated Stallion in singles action last week.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Below are new clips related to tonight’s matches:

It’s Friday and that can only mean one thing: It’s 205 JIVE according to @AugustGreyWWE, and he’s ready to make another statement this week against @AriyaDaivariWWE! #205Live pic.twitter.com/98DCjBRjTl — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 12, 2021

Last week, @CurtStallion was inches away from ending @KSAMANNY’s unbeaten streak. Tonight, the two team up again to take on @BollywoodBoyz. Can they work together through the obvious tension? #205Live pic.twitter.com/hO5J6XOHCB — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 12, 2021

