Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Curt Stallion will be back in action on tonight’s show as he faces Ariya Daivari. This will be Stallion’s third singles match with Daivari since his WWE in-ring debut on the October 16 205 Live show. Stallion defeated Daivari that night by DQ, and then by pinfall on the October 30 episode.

Stallion, the #1 contender to WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, was set to make his NXT TV debut this past Wednesday night, but he was attacked in the parking lot by Legado del Fantasma before the show began. WWE announced in today’s NXT Injury Report that Stallion suffered a back injury in the attack, and he was listed as “day-to-day” for his status.

Tonight’s 205 Live show will also feature tag team action with Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz.

The two tag teams had an exchange a few weeks back when they failed to help Ariya Daivari or Tony Nese win the Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender on November 13, after being hired to interfere. That exchange led to The Bollywood Boyz using their camera to defeat Ever-Rise the following week. Tonight will be the rematch. Ever-Rise is returning to action tonight after kicking off the three-way feud with The Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium on this week’s NXT show, as noted before.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, which airs from the Capitol Wrestling Center after SmackDown on FOX ends. Below is WWE’s announcement for tonight:

Stallion collides with Daivari, Ever-Rise battle Bollywood Boyz on 205 Live 205 Live will feature a pair of exciting bouts tonight, as Ever-Rise collide with The Bollywood Boyz in a matchup between two of the purple brand’s top tandems, while Curt Stallion looks for another monumental victory against Ariya Daivari. Though he initially had some skeptics — namely, Daivari and Tony Nese — Stallion has racked up win after win since arriving on 205 Live, most impressively claiming victory in a Fatal 5-Way Match to earn a future title bout against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Daivari and Nese were also involved in the multi-man bout, and the loss hasn’t set well with Daivari Dinero, who is looking to derail Stallion’s rookie year in its tracks and prove that the 205 Live OGs still reign supreme. Taking down Daivari could be a tall order for Stallion, given that he can’t be at 100 percent after Legado del Fantasma viciously attacked him last week on 205 Live and two days ago on NXT. Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz were each bribed by Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese to interfere in the aforementioned Fatal 5-Way Match to ensure a victory for either Daivari Dinero or The Premier Athlete, but the scheme went awry when Stallion came away with the win. Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz subsequently blamed one another for the failure, and they’ll have a chance to settle the score in what is certain to be a heated tag team bout tonight. Matt Martel and Chase Parker also had an eventful evening on NXT two nights ago, first getting jumped by Imperium, then returning to the ring to attack Imperium and The Grizzled Young Veterans. They’ll be looking for payback against The Bollywood Boyz, as Sunil and Samir recently defeated them with the use of their Bollywood Camera. Don’t miss two monumental matches on the purple brand, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

