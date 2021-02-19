WWE has announced an eight-man tag team match and a singles match for tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

The eight-man match will see Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz finally team up to put their new alliance into action. They will face Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Curt Stallion and Mansoor.

August Grey and Ariya Daivari will also do battle on tonight’s show, continuing their rivalry. WWE is billing this as a brawl that won’t be for the faint of heart.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. Below is a new backstage segment with the “#BollyRise” alliance:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.