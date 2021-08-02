All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the next episode of Dark.

They announced the matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge

* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Maxx

* Dante Martin vs. Eddie Kingston

* Jack Evans vs. PAC

* Reka Tehaka vs. Penelope Ford

* Varsity Blonds and Sydal Brothers vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Acclaimed

* Diamante vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch

* Capt. Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow

* Kenzie Page vs. Tay Conti

* The Wingmen vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta

* Chaos Project vs. Lucha Brothers