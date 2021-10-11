All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark.
They announced four new matches ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Andrew Lockheart vs. Shawn Dean
Darian Bengston vs. Wardlow
Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno
Ashley D’Ambrose vs. Kilynn King
Watch an all-new #AEWDark Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@andrewtypesword v @ShawnDean773
–@DarianBengston v @RealWardlow
–@alternative_ag v @EvilUno
–@Ashley_DAmboise v @KiLynnKing pic.twitter.com/jtHnMaPmDW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2021