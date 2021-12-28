All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the next episode of Dark.

They announced the matches on Monday ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Diamante vs. Shawna Reed

Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka

The Blade vs. Toa Liona

Wardlow vs. Casanova

Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene

The Bunny vs. KiLynn King

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon)

No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) vs. Sonny Kiss