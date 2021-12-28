All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the next episode of Dark.
They announced the matches on Monday ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Diamante vs. Shawna Reed
Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka
The Blade vs. Toa Liona
Wardlow vs. Casanova
Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene
The Bunny vs. KiLynn King
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)
Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon)
No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) vs. Sonny Kiss